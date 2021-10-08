Gauteng authorities on alert as heavy rain, flooding set to hit

Emergency services and traffic police are on high alert and have appealed to motorists to be extra careful on the roads while avoiding low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - Most parts of the country have been placed on alert for hailstorms and thundershowers, with severe downpours expected in Gauteng during load shedding hours.

South Africans will have to put up with stage two blackouts again tonight from 9pm until 5am as Eskom works to replenish emergency reserves.

Emergency services and traffic police are on high alert and have appealed to motorists to be extra careful on the roads while avoiding low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Joburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said that their teams would remain on standby throughout the night when the hail and thunderstorms were expected to hit.

“We will be focusing on our critical areas which is our low-lying areas, which will be mostly our informal settlements for the city,” he said.

At the same time in Tshwane, Emergency Services’ Charles Mabaso said that they were gearing up to help motorists who might need assistance in flooded areas.

“Centurion Lake area, the low water bridge in Irene and the Pretoria West area, the industrial area,” he said.