Eskom monitoring generation reserves as it hopes to avoid daytime power cuts

South Africans will be saddled with stage two power cuts again from 9pm until 5am on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was closely monitoring its generation network to see whether it would be necessary to implement daytime power cuts.

The utility said that this was to replenish emergency generation reserves which were depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha: "Should the emergency generation reserves not recover sufficiently, it may be necessary to continue load shedding during the day and over the weekend."

