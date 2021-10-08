DA didn't fail Durban community during July riots, govt did - Nqaba Bhanga

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s mayoral candidate for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Nqaba Bhanga, said that racially polarising election posters would not be put up in his city.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s mayoral candidate for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro said that racially polarising election posters would not be put up in his city.

Nqaba Bhanga maintains that the DA in the area was committed to building a city for all races and communities and hoped that that would help them win a clear majority at the polls.

The DA’s choice of posters in Phoenix have caused consternation both outside the party and within its ranks.

ALSO READ:

- ANC to approach sahrc over DA's phoenix posters, says Duarte

- Duarte: DA’s ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix condone criminal elements

- DA removing controversial ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix

- They're encouraging the 'killers': Mondli Majola’s family on DA ‘hero’ posters

The DA’s Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse publically called for them to be taken down.

Her Nelson Mandela Bay counterpart, Bhanga, said that the DA in KwaZulu-Natal should be the one answering for the poster.

"I’m not the DA in KZN, I’m here in the Eastern Cape, here in Nelson Mandela Bay. Why don’t you ask the DA in KZN? As the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay, this is what I’m doing - I’m uniting coloured people, I’m uniting Indian people, I’m uniting white people and I’m uniting black people like me."

But Bhanga added that when the Indian community came under attack in Phoenix, no one stood up for them, placing the blame on government.

"It’s not the DA that failed the community in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal when there was vandalism and attacks, it was the government, it could not protect the people," Bhanga said.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has refused to comment on the posters.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.