Cosatu threatens further strike action if its demands are not met

Thousands of workers affiliated to Cosatu across the country took to the streets to urge government to do everything it could to stop the jobs crisis which had worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said that further strikes would be staged across the country should the government and private sector ignore its demands on safeguarding the country's workforce.

In Gauteng, the labour federation, which is an alliance partner of the governing African National Congress (ANC), delivered a list of demands detailing the tough economic circumstances facing people living in the province, while another memorandum was given to the Minerals Council of South Africa, highlighting the plight of workers in the mining sector.

As part of their demands, Cosatu urged government and the private sector to deal with the ailing economy, wage freezes in the public sector, investigate the assassination of whistle-blowers and the collapse of key public services.

The federation's Provincial Secretary Louisah Modikwe: “We raised these critical matters with employers and organised business and government. Government has not moved its feet to resolve these ticking time bombs,” she said.

Gauteng chairperson Amos Monyela lashed out at mining bosses for allegedly dismantling centralised collective bargaining in the sector, which allowed industry bosses and worker representatives to negotiate wages under one roof.

The union has given the provincial government 14 days to respond to their demands.

WATCH: Cosatu in Gauteng demands more respect for collective bargaining

