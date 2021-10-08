Cosatu renews call for Gauteng residents and workers to boycott e-tolls

Cosatu’s provincial chairperson, Amos Monyela, said that the e-toll scheme was just another system designed to squeeze cash-strapped workers and residents while corrupt officials continued to line their pockets.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu in Gauteng has again called on workers and residents to ignore e-toll bill s.

The trade union federation, which represents about 1.8 million workers in South Africa, staged a nationwide stay way on Thursday in an effort to pressure government to do something helpful to address the struggling economy and the country's employment crisis.

“The e-tolls are not benefitting you as workers, they are benefitting government and the elite in this country. We must continue to boycott the e-tolls,” Monyela said.

