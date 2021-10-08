Cosatu gives CoCT two weeks to respond to demands on EPWP, labour brokers

Hundreds of workers took to the streets on Thursday to demonstrate against job losses and retrenchments, as well as to push government to fix its economic mess.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu has given the City of Cape Town two weeks to respond to workers demands.

A march to Cape Town's Civic Centre culminated with the handing over of a memorandum highlighting issues around the Expanded Public Works Programme and the labour broker system.

One woman said that she was employed in the EPWP programme for nine months but was now jobless.

“I am not working now, I am depressed, and I am a breadwinner,” she said.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that they would follow-up with the city as soon as the deadline was reached in two weeks.

“If we're not happy, this is the right that we voted for, the rights to strike, and we don't want to be threatened,” Losi said.

Unemployment was a big concern and some demonstrators even brought their CVs for SAMWU representatives to submit to the municipality.

