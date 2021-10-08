Consumers urged to return recalled LiquiFruit products for full refund

Pioneer Foods said an investigation confirmed a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to them contained elevated levels of patulin.

CAPE TOWN - Pioneer Foods has recalled certain of its LiquiFruit products because they have elevated levels of the toxin patulin.

This comes shortly after the recall of more than 37,000 cases of Appletiser following the detection of patulin.

Pioneer Foods said an investigation confirmed a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to them contained elevated levels of patulin.

Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin produced by a variety of moulds and at high levels, it can cause gastrointestinal distress.

The recall affects various products, including LiquiFruit Clear Apple, in 250ml cartons and 330ml cans as well as 1 litre cartons.

The food giant said that it hadn't received any complaints from consumers but has decided to accelerate further testing to be absolutely certain of the extent of the potential impact.

It's further urged consumers who have the affected products with the specific batch or date coding to return them for a full refund.

The recal affects the following products:

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 250ml carton - Barcode: 60052599 - Production date (PD) 11.06.2021 / Best Before date (BB) 11.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can - Barcode 6001240225561 - PD 07.06.2021/BB 07.06.2022 PD 08.06.2021/BB 08.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 300ml can - Barcode: 6001240239346 - PD 21.06.2021/BB 21.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 1L - Barcode 6001048000339 - PD 07.06.2021/BB 07.06.2022 PD 08.06.2021/BB 08.06.2022



The following Ceres 100% Apple Juice product sold outside of South Africa are also affected:

Ceres Apple 4x6x200ml - Barcode - 6001240200018 - PD 14.06.2021/BB 14.06.2022 PD 21.06.2021/BB 21.06.2022 PD 22.06.2021/BB 22.06.2022



Ceres Apple Sparkling 275 ml glass - Barcode: 6001240222676 - PD 14.06.2021/BB 14.06.2022 PD 15.06.2021/BB 15.06.2022



Ceres Apple 12x1L - Barcode: 6001240100011 - PD 17.06.2021/BB 17.06.2022 PD 18.06.2021/BB 18.06.2022 PD 21.06.2021/BB 21.06.2022 PD 22.06.2021/BB 22.06.2022



Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.