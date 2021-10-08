Cape Town Cycle Tour returns on Sunday under strict COVID conditions

It was the last major event hosted in Cape Town before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and will now be the first event of its magnitude since the easing of restrictions under level 1.

CAPE TOWN - The world's largest timed cycle race returns to the streets of Cape Town this weekend.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour will be held on Sunday.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust's David Bellairs said that this event came with a bunch of COVID-19 compliance regulations.

"The two key elements to the Tour, which are large gatherings were done away with - we have a free flow start, very small batches of 250 that will be set off gradually over the morning. We've got 50% of the field that we would normally have, so we're down to 18,000 instead of 35,000."

