ANC to approach SAHRC over DA's Phoenix posters, says Duarte

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) said although the Democratic Alliance (DA) was now removing its posters in Phoenix, north of Durban, this would not change the fact that its message was now out there.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte visited the area on Thursday, alongside the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

She criticised the posters, which have been seen to promote racial tension.

While the DA has apologised, Duarte said that her party would still take steps against the official opposition.

It seems as though the DA removing its posters in Phoenix will not put the matter to rest. This as the ANC intends to take action.

Duarte said that the poster had already painted a certain picture.

“Those posters stayed up for a very long time, it’s created a lot of damage already in the minds of people. It’s created new anger and this is something that we must undo,” she said.

She said that they planned to take the matter forward: "Taking the poster down is a good thing, but we will go ahead with the Human Rights Commission complaint."

