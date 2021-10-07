Wife of murdered East London cop added to list of suspects

The Hawks said the 43-year-old woman was taken into custody on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of a police officer who was killed at his home In East London, in the Eastern Cape, has now been added to the list of accused.

Earlier this week, officials arrested five suspects in connection with warrant officer Kolile Kulu's murder in August.

The Hawks' Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged that on 30 August, while officer Kolile was asleep at his home, he was killed by three unknown males. All three accused men and other two alleged to be involved have been under arrest.”

