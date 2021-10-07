WC Community Safety Dept to monitor progress in Scarlett Cottle murder case

The Western Cape Community Safety Department will be watching progress in the case of the men arrested for little Scarlett Cottle's murder.

The four-year-old was caught in gang crossfire and killed last week.

The MEC's spokesperson Wade Seale said: “We are monitoring these cases very closely, it is very important to us that justice is served in gang-related and gender-based violence cases.”

Just a few days after Scarlet Cottle was killed, 10-year-old Sinawo Mani died in gang crossfire as he walked to the shop in Tambo Village in Manenberg.

