WC Community Safety Dept to monitor progress in Scarlett Cottle murder case
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department will be watching progress in the case of the men arrested for little Scarlett Cottle's murder.
The four-year-old was caught in gang crossfire and killed last week.
The MEC's spokesperson Wade Seale said: “We are monitoring these cases very closely, it is very important to us that justice is served in gang-related and gender-based violence cases.”
Just a few days after Scarlet Cottle was killed, 10-year-old Sinawo Mani died in gang crossfire as he walked to the shop in Tambo Village in Manenberg.
