Thousands of members expected to join Cosatu's nationwide one-day strike

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu is set to embark on a nationwide stay away on Thursday.

Workers will be protesting against corruption, retrenchments, high levels of unemployment, gender-based violence, and what they call an attack on collective bargaining.

The trade union federation has called on its members to take part in a one-day strike to push the government and private sector to fix what they call "the economic mess the country finds itself in".

Cosatu has called for organised labour to join in a strike by staying away from work in an effort to apply pressure on the government and the private sector to take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans.

The action coincides with the global day for decent work, but also comes as South Africa continued to struggle with a stagnant economy, rising unemployment and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers have been urged to stay home or join several planned activities across the country.

In Gauteng, members affiliated to the federation will gather at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, with a memorandum expected to be handed over later to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office.

Protesters will then proceed to the Minerals Council of South Africa in Marshalltown to submit another memorandum of demands.

The federation said that workers had been forced to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, while the governing elite continued to benefit.

