There's been a leadership crisis at SAPS for a long time - researcher

JOHANNESBURG - An independent policing researcher on Thursday said there had been a leadership crisis in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a long time.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will now have to convince a board of inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa as to why he remains fit for his position.

The Presidency has now confirmed that Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole more than two weeks ago and gave him 14 days to make representations as to why he should not be suspended.

This relates to a High Court ruling earlier this year finding that he breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate Act by deliberately frustrating a string of Ipid investigations into corrupt procurement deals.

Sitole failed to convince the courts that he didn't deliberately frustrate Ipid investigations.

It was also found that he failed to co-operate with probes into procurement processes, including the attempted acquisition of a grabber surveillance machine.

The attempted purchase was allegedly at an inflated price with questions about where the extra money was destined as the incident occurred during the African National Congress’ 2017 Nasrec conference.

He will now have to convince the board of inquiry that he is fit to lead the police service.

Independent policing researcher David Bruce said: “Nine years later, instability at the national police commissioner has continued. The NPC has a pivotal role to play in managing the service.”

The High Court found that Sitole and his colleagues refused for three years to hand over documents to police watchdog Ipid relating to a probe into the grabber.

Earlier this year, the trio also lost their first appeal bid with a ruling confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Union (Sapu) said it had no choice but to believe that the president's intention to suspend Sitole was politically motivated.

The union said interference of politicians in the SAPS was a problem and the president must not shy away from dealing with it.

Sapu's Lesiba Thobakgale said: “Why did the president wait for so long to serve the national police commissioner with the intention TO suspend? It is clear in the public domain that the minister of police and national commissioner were not in good terms.”

