SA records 1,149 new COVID infections and 59 deaths

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape, with more 250 new infections recorded – that’s 22% of the all new COVID-19 cases in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,149 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

The latest infections have pushed the country's total case load past 2,908,000.

Treading closely behind is KwaZulu-Natal with 18% followed by gauteng accounting for 14%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also reported a further 59 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 87,981 since the start of the pandemic.

The slight increase in new COVID-19 cases comes as over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, boosting the country’s total vaccination uptake to more than 18.5 million.

South Africa has fully vaccinated 9.5 million residents, which means that 23.7% of our population has received their jabs.

The country needs to vaccinate about 250,000 people daily to reach a target of fully vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year.

Those who receive the jabs will be eligible to receive their second dose in early December, meaning they will be fully vaccinated before the festive season.

