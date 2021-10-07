RTMC to open 2 new driving licence testing centres in Gauteng

The new licensing centres will open their doors on Thursday to motorists in Waterfall Park in Midrand, and Eco Park in Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation will launch two new driving licence testing centres in Gauteng to alleviate frustration over the tedious renewal process.

In addition to being open seven days a week, the centres will also offer extended operating hours between 7am and 9pm.

Gauteng accounts for the largest number of expired licences in the country, which has led to snaking queues and a massive backlog.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said they were hoping that the additional centres would ease public discontent.

"These centres were developed to ensure that we can speedily respond to a backlog of driving licences. We are also seeking to introduce innovations and convenience to members of the public and particularly people who are employed and having to take a day off to go and renew their licenses," he said.

