Ramaphosa wants values of democracy, dangers of corruption taught in school

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he wanted pupils to learn about the dangers of corruption and the values of democracy at school level.

He outlined his vision in Kempton Park on Wednesday, where the country's top performing educators gathered for the annual national teaching awards.

Ramaphosa said that he wanted teachers to raise children to be good citizens.

“You may not steal, you may not lie, and that is inculcated in our heads in our minds, and we know from a very young age that that is not what we're supposed to do. I'd like to see that enforced in schools so that those important lessons in life are inculcated in us.”

