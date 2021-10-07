Ramaphosa: A woman in charge of her economic future has power over her life

The president was speaking during the launch of the first-ever Women's Economic Assembly on Wednesday where he called on both the private and public sector to ensure that efforts to create economic gender equality translated into tangible growth and sustainability.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that by empowering women economically, their risk to vulnerability, abuse and violence was reduced, giving them control of their own future.

The president was speaking during the launch of the first-ever Women's Economic Assembly, which brought together delegates from government, civil society and the private sector to develop a common plan of action for advancing women's economic empowerment.

Ramaphosa called on both the private and public sector to ensure that efforts to create economic gender equality translated into tangible growth and sustainability.

“By improving the economic circumstances of women, we are reducing their vulnerability to abuse, as well as to violence. A woman that is in charge of her economic future is a woman with power over her own life,” said the president.

The president urged every government department, public institution and private company to implement mechanisms to fast-track preferential procurement for female-owned enterprises.

“It is through this that employment can be created. It is through this that production can be increased, and it is through this, that we can accelerate economic growth” he said.