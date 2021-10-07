Presidency urges investors to consider rural development investment

The government said that it had turned its attention to specific social projects for which it would use this year’s Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium to raise funds.

The symposium, which began on Wednesday, is meant to attract investment as the government and the private sector partner to invest in the country’s infrastructure development.

Head of investment and infrastructure at the Presidency, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that while the private sector was focused on the bottom line if they partner with the government in projects, there was also a need to bridge the rural divide.

“And then there's a third stream, these projects have not been part of the inaugural seats and these are what we call social projects. They don't have any revenue stream or any revenue that can suggest that there can be appetite from the debt capital markets to finance these projects. So those projects will go and compete for resources at the fiscus but what we're doing with the 2021 who are bringing those projects to the table,” he said.

He criticsed how investors were focused on opportunities in urban areas only, while there was a need to promote social projects.

The government has presented its new project to the market, which has valued at R95 billion with a funding gap of R441 billion.

