Presidency: Sitole gave reasons why he shouldn’t be suspended

The Presidency on Thursday revealed Khehla Sitole was informed of the intention to suspend him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole already responded with reasons why he should not be suspended.

The Presidency on Thursday revealed that Sitole was informed of the intention to suspend him.

In January, the High Court found Sitole and two deputies had placed the interest of the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the country.

For three years, they had refused to hand over documents to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate relating to a probe into the procurement of a surveillance device.

Those funds were apparently diverted to the ANC.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The president has, in terms of Section 9 of the South African Police Service Act of 1995 read with Section 8 of the same act, deemed it appropriate that at this stage, to institute a board of inquiry against the commissioner into the alleged misconduct and fitness to office of national commissioner of police. This is also merited by the public interest in the integrity of the office of the national commissioner.”

Meanwhile, ANC Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday said he didn't know reasons behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Sitole, but expressed confidence in Ramaphosa.

Mabuza was out campaigning in Soshanguve this afternoon on behalf of the ANC ahead of the local government elections.

He said Ramaphosa was above petty politics and that his decision would reflect such.

Mabuza said he trusted Ramaphosa’s observations: “I am not going to challenge the observation of the president. I’ve always believed in his wisdom, and he is a man that is above petty conflicts. If he takes a decision, it means there is a real reason why he took it.”

