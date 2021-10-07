Presidency, SAPS tight-lipped over Khehla Sitole suspension reports

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly asked the country's top cop to explain why he should not be sanctioned.

JOHANNESBURG - A wall of silence has been built around reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has served National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a letter notifying him of his intention to suspend him.

When Eyewitness News reached out for clarity, the president's spokesperson Tyrone Seale had this to say: "We've noted media reports but we have no comment on this matter."

The police's Vish Naidoo told Eyewitness News that he could neither confirm nor deny whether Sitole had been served with a letter warning of his impending suspension.

He was asked when there might be clarity but Naidoo simply replied "never".

Sitole was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate Act.

It is believed that he deliberately frustrated a string of watchdog investigations into corrupt procurement deals within Crime Intelligence.

Ipid's executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng, has also referred all questions back to the Presidency, while police union, Popcru, said that they would be meeting on Thursday morning to get more information and facts.

It's still unclear why no one involved is willing to talk.

