Political parties' days are numbered, say independent candidates

JOHANNESBURG - Independent candidates contesting the upcoming local government elections said that political parties had let citizens down too many times in this country and called on voters to let the people govern.

Twelve candidates from 12 municipalities across the country gathered at an event organised by One South Africa Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane, in Midrand on Wednesday to sign what he termed "the people's pledge."

#PeoplesPledge 12 Independent candidates from 12 municipalities across the country will sign this pledge today. TK pic.twitter.com/RphfIBPV8q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2021

Maimane described the document as a contract that he believed that public representatives should sign and commit themselves to ethical leadership.

Independent candidates said that the time for political parties in this country was numbered as South Africans were tired of playing politics.

Nhongo Solo (29) from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni and an independent candidate in ward 82 said that while many people had been discouraged by poor service delivery, they had the power to bring change in their communities.

"When we ask people for their votes, we understand that they are frustrated, that they are getting disinterested because of the lies," Solo said.

While Mark Willemse, the mayoral and ward candidate for the Knysna Independent Movement in the Western Cape, said that he believed that independent candidates were more than capable of taking South Africa forward.

"This is exciting, this is what the country needs now is to move away and get young people involved as well," Willemse said.

Meanwhile, One South Africa Movement leader, Maimane, has announced five independent candidates who will contest for the mayoral office in municipalities, including the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

