Off to space with Muzi’s new album Interblaktic

The fourth full record since 2018 from Muzi has a sense of exploring different planets in space.

JOHANNESBURG - South African DJ, singer, songwriter, and record producer Muzi has released his new album titled Interblaktic.

His fourth full record since 2018, the album has a sense of exploring different planets in space. This can be felt in the way he opens the first song, “there seems to be a lot of black people on Mars”.

Muzi told Eyewitness News that the title is a combination of the words "black" and "intergalactic", which speaks to his blackness and love for space travel/exploration.

He added that another inspiration for the album was the 80’s sound.

“My favourite music era is the 80s. They were obsessed with ideas of the future, so I’m inspired by that.”

Interblaktic, a 16-track record, features the recent collaboration between Muzi and Grammy winner Kaytranada IKnow It which details Muzi's obsession with his phone.

The album also features an ode to disco on Come Duze featuring Limpopo’s breakout star Sho Madjozi, as well as cuts with fellow South Africa artists Setso, Espacio Dios, and MC The Temple.

Also known as the Zulu Skywalker, Muzi said he found working on this project very exciting.

“Exploring new sounds and trying to get them right is always exciting, like trying to make something you haven’t made before.”

This album is an optimistic offering to what was a difficult year for most South Africans and for Muzi himself who lost his mother last year. He therefore hopes that listeners around the world will also find the light in his music.

“It feels really good that people love this album, I worked super hard at it and I’m just grateful the album is out and people get to hear it.”

