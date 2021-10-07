Nzimande hopes Cofimvaba science centre can lift standards in STEM subjects The facility showcases a range of interactive stations where the application of various scientific disciplines in the real world are explained. Cofimvaba

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande

Cofimvaba science centre

STEM subjects COFIMVABA - A state-of-the-art science centre in Cofimvaba sets out to bring research and innovation to the doorstep of pupils. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane launched the Cofimvaba Science Centre on Wednesday. The facility showcases a range of interactive stations where the application of various scientific disciplines in the real world are explained. #GreenScienceCentre Katlego Ncongwane, Lead Scientist : Health Applications at SAWS explains how the biometeoriological station at the site works @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/bov5AhB3ca EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2021

"Us learners from different schools who don't have such equipment to do these experiments and the launching of the science centre has made things easier for us," an excited pupil explained.

Grade 11 learners were elated that there was now a science centre in their community that would link what they were being taught at school with the real world.

"I want to become a pharmacist so that I can help people and it is due to my love of chemistry," another pupil said.

Minister Nzimande said that the centre would support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects being taught at schools.

"It will go a long way towards tackling the challenge of the shortage of medicine and science education, then with this kind of network you should be able to achieve quite a lot in terms of lifting the standards of teaching and learning of these subjects that are very important."

Officials say the Centre is the first of its kind coming to rural districts.

