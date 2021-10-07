Go

National Police Commissioner Sitole served with suspension notice - report

It is understood that Sitole received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, asking him to explain why he should not be suspended.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It is being reported that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend.

It is understood that Sitole received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, asking him to explain why he should not be suspended.

Sitole was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate Act, by intentionally frustrating a string of Ipid investigations into corrupt procurement deals within the Crime Intelligence environment.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA