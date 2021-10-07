National Police Commissioner Sitole served with suspension notice - report

It is understood that Sitole received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, asking him to explain why he should not be suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - It is being reported that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend.

Sitole was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate Act, by intentionally frustrating a string of Ipid investigations into corrupt procurement deals within the Crime Intelligence environment.

