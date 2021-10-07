Load shedding to hit you on Thursday & Friday night

It said stage 2 load shedding would start on 9 pm on Thursday and end on 5 am on Friday, then start again on Friday at 9 pm and end at 5 am on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding for two nights.

It said stage 2 load shedding would start on 9 pm on Thursday and end on 5 am on Friday, then start again on Friday at 9 pm and end at 5 am on Saturday.

It said this was to replenish emergency generation services.

"Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today."

#POWERALERT2



In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6oRGM6PuMU Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.