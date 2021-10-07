Go

Load shedding to hit you on Thursday & Friday night

It said stage 2 load shedding would start on 9 pm on Thursday and end on 5 am on Friday, then start again on Friday at 9 pm and end at 5 am on Saturday.

FILE: Eskom said this was to replenish emergency generation services. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding for two nights.

It said this was to replenish emergency generation services.

"Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today."

