Khayelitsha residents living in fear after triple murder, says community leader

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held in the TT block informal settlement for one of the victims of last week's triple murder.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community leader said that residents were anxious and fearful as the person responsible for the murder of three young women remained at large.

The bodies of 17-year-old Nolusindiso Bless and her two friends - aged 20 and 21 - were found in an alley between shacks last week Monday evening after they'd been shot in the head.

Khayelitsha community leader, Ludwe Vara, attended the service.

"Everyone is stressed and worried because when we see these young girls at the memorials then we ask ourselves who is next. So if the police can present their findings on that case, then we can see if there'll be a resolution."

The Site B community policing forum has said that it was believed that a man who'd bought the trio alcohol at a tavern was responsible for their murders.

Police, however, said that no arrests had yet been made.

