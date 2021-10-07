Kganyago: Politicians must understand there's no such thing as a free lunch

South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said that future generations of South Africans should not be saddled with massive debt run up by politicians looking for short-term gains.

He said that politicians needed to realise that there was no such thing as a free lunch.

Kganyago was speaking during a webinar hosted by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) on Wednesday.

The central bank governnor said that trade-offs were necessary to avoid a debt hangover which coming generations would have to pay for.

He said that what society wanted today could not all be granted without making trade-offs so as not to cripple generations to come with debt.

“When we make choices as a society, we cannot allow the excesses and the desires of this generation to be at the expense of generations that come after us,” he said.

“So, what has been happening is, the generation of today makes choices that all sound like it benefits us for now and leave the generation behind us with a massive debt burden,” he added

“We call that generational inequity.”

Kganyago said that spending on consumption instead of infrastructure left nothing behind for those who inherited the debt.

“And so, our task as technocrats, as economists, is to help frame those tradeoffs so that the political leadership of the country can make decisions and they’ve got to understand that there is no free lunch,” said the governor.

