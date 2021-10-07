IFP wants KZN Health MEC to detail plans to keep paramedics safe after attack

The provincial Health Department has called on communities to expose those behind attacks on ambulance crews. But the IFP said that paramedics would live in constant fear of being shot or attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is challenging the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to tell the public exactly what plans were in place to keep paramedics safe after a paramedic was shot and killed this week.

Phumzile Dlamini and a colleague were ambushed near Estcourt in the early hours.

They'd already picked up a patient who'd fractured a leg when they were re-routed to the home of a man who'd been shot. Having stabilised the man, shots were fired outside the ambulance and both Dlamini and her colleague were wounded. She died while her crew member was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The provincial Health Department has called on communities to expose those behind attacks on ambulance crews.

But the IFP said that paramedics would live in constant fear of being shot or attacked.

It also wants KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala to intervene as a matter of urgency.

