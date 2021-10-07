Hermanus man accused of killing girlfriend with a hammer abandons bail bid

Khanyile Ramba (24) was arrested last month after 23-year-old Sinathi Mgqazana was found dead in an informal settlement in Zwelihle.

CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus man accused of killing his girlfriend with a hammer has abandoned his bail application on Thursday.

Khanyile Ramba (24) was arrested last month after 23-year-old Sinathi Mgqazana was found dead in an informal settlement in Zwelihle.

The matter has been postponed until 11 November for further investigation.

Ramba had initially faced charges of murder and malicious damage to property.

The National Prosecuting Authority said a rape charge had now also been added.

He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Mgqazana in the Marikana informal settlement. She was later found dead.

In another femicide case, Sithobele Qebe has appeared in court in connection with the murder of his partner 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi.

He was arrested in Mbekweni in Paarl after her burnt body was discovered near a train station last month.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.