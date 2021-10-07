Health dept: You can now get your digital COVID vaccine certificate from Fri

The department said it had continued to be inundated with public and media enquiries about the certificates and said it would give details at a briefing on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Thursday said it was in the final testing phase of its COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates system, trying to analyse all possible glitches ahead of the official launch on Friday.

The digital document could be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments or gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination.

From Friday, South Africans will be able to access and download their COVID-19 digital certificates as the system will officially go live.

The department said while the system had not been functioning in a live environment, there had been some lucky individuals who were able to download their vaccination certificates.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “We request members of the public to exercise patience to implement the final refinement as we prepare to officially launch the digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.”

Only people who are COVID-19 vaccinated can retrieve their vaccine digital certificate.

The design of the vaccination card will be enhanced to ensure that it remains up to date with international standards.

