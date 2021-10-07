Happy 90th birthday: Tutu celebrated as an icon who has always restored hope

The arch celebrates his 90th birthday on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is being showered with love and well wishes as he celebrates his 90th birthday on Thursday.

Tributes and birthday wishes have been sent to the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Tutu is spending his birthday surrounded by his family.

Earlier on Thursday, the arch and his wife - Leah - made a public appearance as they attended a special thanksgiving service at the St Georges Cathedral in the Cape Town CBD to mark his 90th birthday.

WATCH: ’A great giant, his influence is phenomenally great’ - Tutu lauded on 90th birthday

Anti-apartheid stalwart Dr Allan Boesak spoke at the service.

He told congregants that Tutu was someone who had always given South Africa hope: “You have seen it all, but you have always given us hope, you have always spoken to our hearts and you are still speaking to us today through your life.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also sent his birthday wishes to the much-loved arch.

He has praised Tutu for his role as a fighter in the cause of human rights, equality and social justice.

WATCH: Unforgettable moments from ‘The Arch’ as he turns 90

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.