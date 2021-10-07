GDE: Online applications for grade 1 & 8 pupils close on Friday midnight

The Gauteng Department of Education on Thursday said phase two of the online admissions process would close at midnight on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents wishing to apply online for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2022 academic year have until Friday to do so.

The department said it had so far recorded over 250,000 applications for grade 1 and around 30,000 for grade 8.

It said the placement process would begin next week until the end of November.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “And parents who have applied during this period would have received SMSes as for how their children were placed. And those who have not applied as yet can still do so by visiting our app.”

