Gauteng DA writes open letter to Makhura, warns that 'time for games is over'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has used an open letter to Premier David Makhura to warn "the time for games is over".

It's asked him to suspend or fire Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile over the Constitutional Court judgment, which found that the dissolution of the Tshwane Council was unlawful.

In the letter, which is on the party's website, the DA reiterated its claim that administrators found the DA-led municipality with a surplus of R297 million, only to leave it with a deficit of over R4 billion.

Maile held a media briefing on Wednesday where he dismissed the party's claims, saying that if they were true, the DA would have done something about them.

“So, there should have been a discussion and resolution of concern to write, at least, if you believe that the MEC of Cogta and the premier of the province are complicit, at least to the Minister of COGTA, or to the president. Complain that there is a deficit, this is how it was created. But this is something we hear through sound bites,” Maile said.

