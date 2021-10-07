Fire at Carletonville Hospital caused by arson, probe finds

The fire destroyed R16.5 million worth of equipment which was being stored for the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital and R3.8 million worth of PPE for the Carletonville Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - A fire brigade investigation has found that a blaze that destroyed more than R20 million worth of equipment at a storeroom of the Carletonville Hospital in February was caused by arson.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday said this was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to its questions in the provincial legislature.

The fire destroyed R16.5 million worth of equipment which was being stored for the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital and R3.8 million worth of PPE for the Carletonville Hospital.

The DA said that according to a fire forensic report, there were traces of an accelerant between the equipment in the storeroom.

It said it was noted that no member of the public had access to the hospital at the time due to COVID-19 regulations which suggested that the fire may have been started by an official within the hospital premises.

The DA’s Jack Bloom has called for those behind the arson to be arrested.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.