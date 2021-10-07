Duarte: DA’s ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix condone criminal elements

On Friday, Duarte embarked on a campaign trail in the area which saw 36 people being killed due in racial violence in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting African National Congress secretary general Jessie Duarte said the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s posters in Phoenix condoned criminal elements.

On Thursday, Duarte embarked on a campaign trail in the area, which saw 36 people being killed due in alleged racial violence in July.

The DA has now withdrawn the posters, which read: “The ANC calls you racists, we call you heroes”.

Duarte said this showed that the DA supported those who committed crime.

“What this promotes, is not just racism, it also promotes vigilantism and crime. It says it’s okay to be a criminal.”