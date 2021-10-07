Duarte: DA’s ‘heroes’ posters in Phoenix condone criminal elements
JOHANNESBURG - Acting African National Congress secretary general Jessie Duarte said the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s posters in Phoenix condoned criminal elements.
On Thursday, Duarte embarked on a campaign trail in the area, which saw 36 people being killed due in alleged racial violence in July.
The DA has now withdrawn the posters, which read: “The ANC calls you racists, we call you heroes”.
Duarte said this showed that the DA supported those who committed crime.
“What this promotes, is not just racism, it also promotes vigilantism and crime. It says it’s okay to be a criminal.”
ANC acting Secretary General Jessie Duarte has arrives in Phoenix, north of Durban, ahead of her campaign trail in the area.
Deputy Secretary-General Cde Duarte speaks to members of the media during her visit to interact with the community of Phoenix
It was highly disappointing for the African National Congress to see the posters that have once again divided society; for us it is nothing new. Every election the DA brings out their colonial mentality of divide & rule as they do in the Western Cape