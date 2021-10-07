Cosatu strike off to slow start in Joburg, Cape Town

Cosatu, which is made up of 1.8 million workers in the country, is calling on all members to stay away from their jobs on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Members affiliated to South Africa’s largest trade union federation have started to gather in the Johannesburg CBD as part of Thursday’s nationwide stay away.

In Gauteng, the main march will start at the Mary Fitzgerald Square and will proceed to the Minerals Council of South Africa’s office.

While it’s a slow start to Cosatu’s national day of action, hundreds of members are expected to fill the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johanngurg as they protest against corruption, retrenchments and the country's high unemployment rate.

Members who’ve started to trickle in were in high spirits, hoping to put pressure on government and the private sector to stop what they called attacks directed at workers.

Those already gathered said that the problems faced by South Africa’s labour force had been ignored and undermined.

"The government is not taking us seriously as workers, so we need to add our voices to show that we want to respect employees," one Cosatu member said.

Members will march through the city and will handover their list of demands to the Gauteng premier's office as well as the Minerals Council of South Africa.