Cele hopes police can end politically-motivated killings in some provinces

Speaking on the sidelines of his imbizo, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that such acts could not be tolerated, especially at a time when the country was preparing for the local government elections.

MABOPANE - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that while he was worried about political killings in some provinces, he was hopeful that police would be successful in stopping such killings.

Cele was speaking in Mabopane in Tshwane during an imbizo on Wednesday.

He was there to address crime issues raised by members of the public.

Minister Cele’s Mabopane visit comes after ward 22 African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Tshepo Motaung, was shot dead last week in what appeared to be a politically motivated killing.

The murder raised concerns since Motaung was linked to matters of political contestation.

Speaking on the sidelines of his imbizo, Cele said that such acts could not be tolerated, especially at a time when the country was preparing for the local government elections.

"While we are stopping this violence putting the police in place to make sure that they flush out criminality, we've created a team that will zoom in on those killing and looting that has happened," the minister said.

Motaung’s murder is the fourth such attack on a politician in the area in the past year.

Cele said that more than 200 people had been arrested over the past few months for politically linked killings in KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.