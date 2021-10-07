Case against alleged Joe Slovo taxi rank shooter postponed to February

Mbongeni Songo is implicated in a shooting at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton about two weeks ago in which four people were killed and three were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged perpetrator of deadly taxi violence has had his court case postponed to early next year.

Songo was this week granted bail of R10,000 with strict conditions attached.

Among these, the court has ordered the murder accused refrains from contacting witnesses and barred him from taxi ranks in the Joe Slovo, Du Noon and Milnerton areas.

Songo is due back in the dock on 8 February.

Detectives from the provincial taxi violence unit nabbed the accused in Nyanga last week.

The shooting is not believed to be linked to violence centred on the Bellville-Paarl route.

Several weeks ago, warring taxi groups inked a peace agreement following a slew of deadly shootings across the Cape.

