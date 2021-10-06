Zuma: If you don't vote, you'll be voiceless

The former president said that people should consider heading to the polls come 1 November, regardless of their grievances.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma has urged citizens who were planning not to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to reconsider.

Zuma made the appeal in a video shared by his foundation, his first appearance since he was released on medical parole.

BREAKING NEWS

H.E President Zuma gives a clear line of march. pic.twitter.com/gSfWjoIcmd JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 5, 2021

The former president said that people should consider heading to the polls come 1 November, regardless of their grievances.

He said that there may be things that he too was not satisfied with, but that would not stop him from voting.

He told supporters to vote for the ANC.

“I would like to call on those who intend not to vote, to stand up and vote, especially for the party that fought for freedom, the ANC,” said the former head of state.

Zuma said that if people did not vote, then they would become voiceless and not have the power to fight for the people.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.