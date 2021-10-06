Winde praises ECD forum as investment for developing young people

The forum is focused on the migration of the ECD programme from the provincial Department of Social Development to the provincial Education Department.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has hosted its first early childhood development (ECD) forum.

It focused on the migration of the ECD programme from the provincial Department of Social Development to the provincial Education Department.

In 2019, the president announced an ECD function shift from the Department of Social Development to the Basic Education Department.

At the centre of the migration process is the improvement of children's development and the quality of ECD education in providing the best support to children from an early age.

Provincial government said that it was committed to ensuring a successful function shift, with the education department taking over the reins from 1 April.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde: "I see this as an opportunity where collaboration is key in going forward. We need to make sure so that we also provide young people with safe spaces, we need to provide opportunity and this is the perfect investment where we look to put young people in that pipeline pre-going to school."

