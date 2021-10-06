Go

WC police confiscate drugs worth R2m in Beaufort West, Laingsburg

On Tuesday, a man was apprehended during an operation by police and traffic officials near Beaufort West.

Authorities pulled over a truck and found 26 boxes containing the drug khat and two boxes carrying 15,000 mandrax tablets. Picture: SA Police Service/Twitter
Authorities pulled over a truck and found 26 boxes containing the drug khat and two boxes carrying 15,000 mandrax tablets. Picture: SA Police Service/Twitter
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two drug busts in Beaufort West and Laingsburg this week have resulted in the confiscation of drugs worth more than R2 million.

Authorities pulled over a truck and found 26 boxes containing the drug khat and two boxes carrying 15,000 mandrax tablets.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that this find was estimated to be worth more than R1.2 million.

“The 38-year-old Zambian national that was arrested in connection with the bust has made a court appearance in the Beaufort West Magistrates Court for the illegal dealing and possession of drugs.”

Poje said that on Monday, officials also made a breakthrough in a drug case when they pulled over a taxi near Laingsburg.

“Provincial traffic department officials pulled over a vehicle near Laingsburg on the N1. Upon assessment of the vehicle, they found a consignment of dagga to the estimated value of R877,000.”

