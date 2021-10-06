WC police confiscate drugs worth R2m in Beaufort West, Laingsburg

On Tuesday, a man was apprehended during an operation by police and traffic officials near Beaufort West.

CAPE TOWN - Two drug busts in Beaufort West and Laingsburg this week have resulted in the confiscation of drugs worth more than R2 million.

Authorities pulled over a truck and found 26 boxes containing the drug khat and two boxes carrying 15,000 mandrax tablets.