Vandalised telecommunications cable interrupts CT passenger rail system

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that the Western Cape's passenger rail service was disrupted on Wednesday by a telecommunications outage.

The cause of the outage was a vandalised optic fiber cable on the Diep River line.

The rail operator said the cut cable had no copper inside, but it continued to be vandalised.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani said: “Technicians have introduced a partial train service in response to the vandalised optic fiber cable. Unfortunately, the train arrangements will exempt one to this train service.”

