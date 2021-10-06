Two pregnant women rescued from La Mercy after mudslide engulfs home

Police and rescue officials were deployed to the area on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two pregnant women have been rescued from a house in La Mercy, near Durban, following a landslide.

Police and rescue officials were deployed to the area on Wednesday morning.

IPSS Emergency Medical Service's Paul Herbst: "The one bank collapsed and the mudslide engulfed the one house, entrapping two females that were both pregnant. Rescuers managed to successfully rescue the two ladies with no injuries."