Two pregnant women rescued from La Mercy after mudslide engulfs home

Police and rescue officials were deployed to the area on Wednesday morning.

Police and rescue officials were deployed to the La Mercy area on 6 October 2021 after a mudslide trapped two pregnant women in a home. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two pregnant women have been rescued from a house in La Mercy, near Durban, following a landslide.

IPSS Emergency Medical Service's Paul Herbst: "The one bank collapsed and the mudslide engulfed the one house, entrapping two females that were both pregnant. Rescuers managed to successfully rescue the two ladies with no injuries."

