Two pregnant women rescued from La Mercy after mudslide engulfs home
Police and rescue officials were deployed to the area on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Two pregnant women have been rescued from a house in La Mercy, near Durban, following a landslide.
Police and rescue officials were deployed to the area on Wednesday morning.
IPSS Emergency Medical Service's Paul Herbst: "The one bank collapsed and the mudslide engulfed the one house, entrapping two females that were both pregnant. Rescuers managed to successfully rescue the two ladies with no injuries."
#Mudslide IPSS Emergency Medical Service says no injuries have been reported. LI pic.twitter.com/OB2JjJCVcBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.