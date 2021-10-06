They're encouraging the 'killers': Mondli Majola’s family on DA ‘hero’ posters

Majola (19) was attacked and killed during alleged racial profiling violence in July this year.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s election posters in Phoenix have been slammed by the family of Mondli Majola who was killed in the area during the July civil unrest.

Majola (19) was attacked and killed during alleged racial profiling violence in July this year.

Three men linked with his killing have appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court.

On the side-lines, his stepfather Learnmore Siwela expressed how he felt about the poster.

Siwela has criticised the DA posters, saying they sought to suggest that those linked to the murder of his son and 35 others were heroes.

He said the posters opened up wounds: "I saw them and they even made me more angry. Grown individuals are attacking kids and after that they are called heroes. What does the hero even mean?"

He said it meant the DA was in support of the violence, which occurred in the area: “They are encouraging them to it more.”

Siwela has also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the court proceedings.

