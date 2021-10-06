SCA: Trial court erred in finding that Susan Rohde was smothered

Former real estate executive Jason Rohde strangled his wife Susan Rohde in their room at a Stellenbosch wine farm in 2016 and tampered with the crime scene to make it appear as if she'd committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde's murder sentence has been reduced from 20 to 15-years imprisonment.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed his appeal against his conviction.



Rohde was convicted in 2018 and handed a 20-year jail term for murder.

The trial court denied him leave to appeal, but he approached the Supreme Court, where his bid was successful.

The issue at the heart of the appeal was whether Susan Rohde died as a result of smothering and or manual strangulation, or whether she committed suicide by hanging herself from a hook affixed to the inside of the bathroom door.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found that the State has proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was killed by manual strangulation and that only thereafter, a ligature was applied to her neck.

However, the court also found that the trial court erred in finding that she'd been smothered.

A three-year sentence for tampering with the crime scene will run concurrently with the reduced 15-year jail term for murder.

