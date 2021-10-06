Sail on: Cruise tourism set to return to CT

The first ship is scheduled to dock on 18 November and a further 36 cruise liners are expected between that month and May.

CAPE TOWN - Cruise tourism is set to return to Cape Town from in November.

The Western Cape government on Wednesday said R59 million had been spent on redeveloping the Port of Cape Town and a state-of-the-art cruise terminal was ready to welcome back visitors.

Mayco member for Economic Opportunities James Vos said: “As industries are still emerging from the pandemic and with tourists itching to travel again, this is the perfect time to activate platforms that will reignite tourism in Cape Town.”

Before the pandemic, the city’s cruise industry had witnessed significant growth year-on-year.

In 2012, just over 6,000 passengers arrived on cruise ships and by the summer of 2018, the figure had reached over 52,500.

