SADC extends mission to fight insurgency in Mozambique

Northern Mozambique has been attacked by Islamic State-linked militants who have targeted towns and villages for the past four years, in a wave of violence that has claimed at least 3,340 lives and displaced more than 800,000 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Southern African leaders have extended their military mission aimed at getting rid of jihadists rampaging across northern Mozambique.

The Southern African Development Community deployed a three-month mission from 15 July to Mozambique as part of a deal reached in June by the 16-nation bloc.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the leaders of Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique in Pretoria where they resolved to allow the SADC operation to continue, without stating any time frames.

WATCH: ‘Mozambique will never walk alone’ - President Ramaphosa at SADC Troika Summit

