SA's housing programme database flawed and unreliable, Kubayi reveals

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that the country’s subsidised housing backlog could be much higher than the estimated 2.5 million houses, explaining that the data used was not reliable.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the minister detailed how the database for the housing programme, also commonly referred to as RDP houses, was flawed to a degree where they could not tell who had exited the programme or not been allocated homes.

Minister Kubayi said that the greatest issue with the rollout of the RDP housing subsidy was that the data at the department’s disposal was not reliable.

She said that people who were allocated housing in unfinished projects were not categorised as such on their system, with the assumption being that the houses had been delivered.

"So you have projects which are outstanding, say maybe from 2010, beneficiaries which are linked to the projects and the main part is to be able to unlock that," the minister said.

South Africans over the age of 18 who earn less than R3,500 a month qualify for the subsidy, which affords beneficiaries to acquire a house that is built and provided by the government.

Kubayi said that another challenge was that even people who fell off the qualifying list for a variety of reasons were never removed.

"Those who have registered as beneficiaries and who have moved out of that bracket because they have found a job, the system should be able to link with Home Affairs or link to other databases, the system should be able to remove them for our needs."

She said that the data had to be cleaned to reflect reality, adding that even MECs in the different provinces had requested that she reopened the system so that those who were allocated to unfinished projects could reapply.

