Ramaphosa: More needs to be done to incorporate women into economy
In a bid to tackle inequality in key sectors of the economy, the president launched the Women Economic Assembly in Modderfontein on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wanted to see greater progress in ensuring full economic participation of women in the country.
In a bid to tackle inequality in key sectors of the economy, the president launched the Women Economic Assembly in Modderfontein on Wednesday.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the inaugural Women Economic Assembly
During his address, Ramaphosa emphasised that the unemployment rate among women is nearly 37% compared to 32% among men.
He said these disparities rose from gender inequality in society: “This is one thing that continues to bother me, that we have continued to be an economy where men earn much more than women and that type of discrimination has to come to an end.”
#WECONA2021 is attended by businesswomen, government leaders and officials, private companies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders, aims to facilitate the participation of women-owned businesses in core areas of the economy. pic.twitter.com/yP8ugxKJedPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2021
Through this initiative, we are embarking together on a journey to reshape our economy and to change the lives, the opportunities and the prospects of millions of South African women.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa #WECONA2021 pic.twitter.com/5QgnbGbADy
The economic empowerment of women is one of the pillars of our National Strategic Plan of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. By improving the economic circumstances of women, we are reducing their vulnerability to abuse and violence.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa #WECONA2021 pic.twitter.com/PdI1n8bM2g