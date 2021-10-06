Ramaphosa: More needs to be done to incorporate women into economy

In a bid to tackle inequality in key sectors of the economy, the president launched the Women Economic Assembly in Modderfontein on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wanted to see greater progress in ensuring full economic participation of women in the country.

During his address, Ramaphosa emphasised that the unemployment rate among women is nearly 37% compared to 32% among men.

He said these disparities rose from gender inequality in society: “This is one thing that continues to bother me, that we have continued to be an economy where men earn much more than women and that type of discrimination has to come to an end.”