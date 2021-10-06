Online vaccination certificate portal still being tested, says Health Dept

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that technicians were building a lot of security into the system to ensure that people's personal data was protected.

CAPE TOWN - The national Health Department said that it would later this week make a formal announcement of when digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates would be available online.

Vaccinated individuals would then be able to download a QR code as proof that they had received a coronavirus jab.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his address to the nation last week, said that the certificate would provide secure and verifiable proof of vaccination.

This, Ramaphosa said, could be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that required proof of vaccination status.

More than 18 million coronavirus shots have so far been administered in the country.

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that the online portal was still being tested before it went live for public use.

"We're currently at the testing phase to troubleshoot all possible glitches ahead of the launch later this week. The system is not yet officially functional in a live environment to allow vaccinated individuals to access and download certificates."

Mohale said that technicians were building a lot of security into the system to ensure that people's personal data was protected.

"The development and lease of fully-fledged vaccination certificates will be phased in over time. Therefore we request members of the public to exercise patience when we implement the final refinement as we prepare to officially launch the first version of vaccination certificates.

"There were a few lucky individuals who managed to access the system during this time and download their vaccination certificates," Mohale said.

